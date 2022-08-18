La Oficina Municipal de Información al Consumidor (OMIC) de la Municipalidad de Arrecifes informa que se encuentra formalmente adherida al sistema de Ventanilla Única Federal de Defensa del Consumidor, por lo cual los consumidores podrán efectuar sus denuncian en forma online a través de la página www.argentina.gob.ar desde la Dirección Nacional de Defensa del Consumidor y Arbitraje del Consumo.
