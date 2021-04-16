viernes | abril 16, 2021

Restricciones por Covid: en Arrecifes sigue todo igual

Politica

Comunicado municipal:

Atento las medidas dispuestas por el Gobierno Nacional mediante el DNU 241, y los anuncios realizados en el día de ayer por el gobernador Axel Kicillof, respecto a las restricciones por la segunda ola del COVID-19, la Municipalidad de Arrecifes informa la situación en nuestro distrito.

  1. Atento el índice de contagios, Arrecifes se encuentra en Fase 4 dentro del sistema de control creado desde la provincia.
  2. En el marco de estas disposiciones, EN ARRECIFES CONTINÚAN LAS CLASES EN FORMA PRESENCIAL, con los cuidados y protocolos respectivos.
  3. Asimismo, se mantienen las mismas medidas adoptadas a partir del pasado 9 de abril:
    A .- RESTRICCIÓN HORARIA COMERCIAL Y PROHIBICIÓN DE CIRCULACIÓN, ENTRE LAS 00:00 Y LAS 6:00 HORAS, CON EXCEPCIÓN DE ESTACIONES DE SERVICIO, FARMACIAS, REMISES Y OTRAS ACTIVIDADES ESENCIALES.
    B.- SUSPENSIÓN DE LAS ACTIVIDADES SOCIALES EN DOMICILIOS PARTICULARES.
    C.- SUSPENSIÓN DE REUNIONES SOCIALES DE MÁS DE 20 PERSONAS EN ESPACIOS PÚBLICOS AL AIRE LIBRE.
    D. SE SUSPENDE LA ACTIVIDAD RECREATIVA Y DEPORTIVA EN LUGARES CERRADOS PARA MÁS DE 15 PERSONAS, Y EN ESPACIOS ABIERTOS PARA MÁS DE 30 PERSONAS.
    E. SUSPENSIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES EN CUALQUIER SALÓN DE FIESTAS O SIMILARES.
    F. BARES, RESTAURANTES Y GIMNASIOS DEBERÁN TRABAJAR CON UN AFORO DEL 50 POR CIENTO.

