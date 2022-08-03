La Municipalidad de Arrecifes, a través de la Dirección de Turismo, con motivo de la realización del Rally Federal y Rally Master en Arrecifes en el mes de septiembre, y otros importantes eventos, invita a quienes quieran alquilar durante esos fines de semana algún inmueble para alojamiento turístico. Comunicarse enviando fotos y capacidad al email [email protected] o por whatsapp al 1126362147.

